Secure at home, Putin builds on the alliances he needs to prevail in Ukraine

Beijing played a crucial role in the early days of the war by providing a destination for Russian oil and gas after Western sanctions closed off markets in Europe and much of the rest of the world, giving Russia time to put its economy on a war footing. While China has refrained from supplying weapons and ammunition, it does provide crucial microelectronic components and other materials from routers to ball bearings that the U.S. says can be used to support Russia’s war effort. Putin has said he plans to visit China later this month, when he and Xi are expected to deepen their political and economic ties, countering what they have said are U.S. attempts to dominate the world order.