Seeking Solace After Oct. 7 Attack, Many Israelis View Biden as Their Wartime Leader

As Israel fights its bloodiest war in decades, many Israelis have found comfort and strength from an unexpected wartime leader: President Biden.

Biden’s popularity has soared in Israel, with the president’s staunch support for the country’s response to Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack earning him widespread praise. That stands in contrast to the bitter criticism directed at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the failure both to prevent the assault and to comfort Israelis shaken by the massacre.

On memes on social media in Israel, Biden has been depicted as Captain America and “protector of Israel." Many Israelis say the speeches he’s given since the war started—in which he has denounced Hamas as “evil" and pledged America’s help in protecting the country—moved and comforted them as they have grappled with the shock of the attack.

Hamas, which the U.S. has designated as a terrorist group, killed 1,400 Israelis, including about 1,000 civilians, and kidnapped about 200 people.

Even as global criticism intensifies over the civilian casualties from the thousands of airstrikes Israel has launched on Gaza since Oct. 7, Biden has doubled down on his support for Israel. That support comes just as Israel prepares for what could be a costly ground invasion of the Gaza Strip with the goal of eradicating Hamas.

The U.S. president visited the country on Wednesday in a high-profile demonstration of his support. Then, in a speech Thursday from the White House, he linked Israel to his administration’s support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. Biden asked Congress to approve a new multibillion-dollar package of defense aid for both countries.

“When terrorists don’t pay a price for their terror, when dictators don’t pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death, and more destruction," Biden said Thursday evening.

Before the war started, Israelis were more worried about the bitter divisions at home over a controversial judicial overhaul planned by Netanyahu. Now, according to polls, their criticism has turned directly to the prime minister and his government, whom most Israelis blame for the Oct. 7 assault.

“I feel that Biden at the moment is functioning as the prime minister and the president of Israel," said Alon Nimrodi, whose 19-year-old son was kidnapped and taken into Gaza. “I don’t feel we have a leadership here in Israel that I can trust."

Israelis were first captivated by Biden in a speech he gave from the White House on Oct. 10, said Aviv Bushinsky, a political analyst and former chief of staff and media adviser to Netanyahu.

Until that point, Netanyahu hadn’t managed to connect with civilians in an emotional way, said Bushinsky. Then, Biden gave what Bushinsky called “the most memorable speech ever delivered by a foreign leader."

Biden denounced what he called the “unadulterated evil" of Hamas’s attack, and connected the killing of civilians, including children, to the Holocaust. He warned other countries hostile to Israel, such as Iran, against exploiting the crisis.

“Let me say again—to any country, any organization, anyone thinking of taking advantage of this situation, I have one word: Don’t. Don’t," said Biden.

Shira Peer, 32, came to support hostage families at a demonstration in central Tel Aviv on Thursday. She said that Biden’s support was “military, economic and emotional," and “really moved us because we didn’t receive it even from our own leader."

“There was something in that speech in its unequivocal ‘don’t’ which changed the game and created a different image [of Biden] for us" she added.

Netanyahu has neither met with the Israeli public in an open forum since the war began, nor taken questions from the press. His ministers have been greeted by shouts and catcalls at public appearances at hospitals where injured Israelis are being treated.

He has made two trips to the Gaza border to meet Israeli troops.

Netanyahu’s personal ratings have fallen sharply. In a poll released on Oct. 13 by Israeli newspaper Maariv, two-thirds of respondents said they would like someone other than Netanyahu to be prime minister, while 21% wanted him to continue.

By contrast, on Wednesday, when Biden arrived in Israel, he was greeted with large billboards alongside the highway in Tel Aviv with his image, the American flag and the words, “Thank you Mr. President." During the visit, Biden met with around a dozen people who had been affected by Hamas’s assault.

One of those in the room was Eli Beer, a paramedic who was one of those first to arrive at the scene in the aftermath of the attacks, which left the bodies of many victims burned or mutilated. He said he and Biden cried together as he recalled what he saw that day.

“The fact that the president of the United States came to Israel changed everything," said Beer. “It changed the mood of the people here in Israel. All of a sudden, everyone in Israel feels like, OK, we’re not alone in this."

Not everyone in Israel has been happy with the embrace of Biden. Some on the right worry that the president could tie Israel’s hands in its fight against Hamas and other enemies in the region.

The U.S. has provided Israel with extra defenses and has placed two aircraft carriers off the coast, threatening to intervene if Hezbollah, a militant group in Lebanon that is an Iran proxy, opens a second front with Israel.

But some in Israel worry the Biden administration could restrain Israel in its expected assault on Hamas in Gaza. They argue that Biden’s push for Israel to let humanitarian aid into Gaza will undermine Israel’s current strategy of weakening Hamas by cutting all fuel, food, water and electricity to the strip. Israel has said it would allow aid to Gazans who flee to the enclave’s southern half, away from the Hamas stronghold of Gaza City.

“Biden has blocked the path to a complete picture of Israeli victory, something that leads our enemies to think we’re weak, and dependent on others. Truly a historic visit," wrote Gadi Taub, a right-wing Israeli commentator in Israel, in a social-media post on Thursday.

