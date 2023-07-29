Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday took a jibe at Congress for tweeting about her “incessantly while recalling how once Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reacted after hearing her name back in 2014 when she contested against Rahul Gandhi from Amethi for the first time. She defeated Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Referring to the 2014 “Smriti who?" incident and Congress’ latest dig on her for her tweets on Rahul Gandhi, the Union minister recalled, “From Smriti who? to ‘RaGa Irani’, It seems I’ve come a long way politically for the grand old party to tweet incessantly about me." “Seems someone somewhere is perturbed," Smriti Irani said, while correcting Congress on the spelling of her surname.

The Congress has consistently been attacking Smriti Irani for her “silence" over the Manipur viral video which showed two women stripped naked and paraded by a mob of men in the violence-hit Manipur. The incident happened in Thoubal district.

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani said that the Congress is “running away" from the discussion over Manipur in Parliament while the government is ready to hold talks in both houses.

Smriti Irani alleged that the Opposition is ‘dodging’ the discussion over the situation in Manipur because they themselves will have to fix the accountability over crimes against women in their respective states.

Smriti Irani said, "Amit Shah ji, today appealed to all the members of the Opposition to initiate a debate or discussion on the issue of affliction in the state of Manipur. Amit Shah ji has repeatedly said that we are ready for the discussion in both Houses of the Parliament, but the Opposition is running away from discussion on Manipur."

"The Opposition is running away as they know they will have to answer on crimes against women in their states but I want to appeal that stop using crime against women as instruments to settle political scores," she added.

