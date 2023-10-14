The Opposition has slammed the Maharashtra Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, a day after the Supreme Court rapped him over the delay in taking a decision on the disqualification pleas of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. The Supreme Court came down heavily on the Maharashtra Speaker after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) factions approached the apex court to give directions to the Maharashtra Speaker to take a decision regarding the disqualification of some MLAs in a time-bound manner.

Hearing the pleas, the Supreme Court noted that the Maharashtra Speaker “cannot defeat orders" of the top court. “Somebody has to advise the Speaker that he cannot defeat the orders of the Supreme Court," a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud said.

A visibly irked CJI Chandrachud said decision on disqualification pleas has to be taken before next assembly elections or the whole process will become infructuous. After the Supreme Court’s remarks, he Opposition has attacked Rahul Narwekar.

After the Supreme Court’s remarks, he Opposition has attacked Rahul Narwekar. Shiv Sena leader from Uddhav Thackeray faction, Sanjay Raut, said the Maharashtra Speaker was behaving like someone who gives refuge to a murderer to encourage the latter to commit more such crimes.

“The speaker is working like someone giving refugee to a murderer to encourage him to commit more such crimes. Doesn't he know the law?" Sanjay Raut said.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Castro accused Rahul Narwekar of “not taking the matter seriously" if the Supreme Court was making such a statement. “The Supreme Court has given a time frame, and despite that, no decisions are being made. This is a serious matter, and I am happy that the SC has taken action. If SC has said something, then we all, including the Speaker, must abide by it," he said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "Supreme Court's decision today on the disqualification procedure clearly shows that Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly is doing contempt of court. The court has directed him to decide only on disqualification (petitions). Taking statements through tribunal is a tactic to delay things. I welcome this decision. The Maharashtra Assembly Speaker is working in a partisan manner," she said.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!