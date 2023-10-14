Sena disqualification row: Opposition questions Maharashtra Speaker as ‘irked’ CJI raps delay
Hearing the pleas, the Supreme Court noted that the Maharashtra Speaker ‘cannot defeat orders’ of the top court
The Opposition has slammed the Maharashtra Speaker, Rahul Narwekar, a day after the Supreme Court rapped him over the delay in taking a decision on the disqualification pleas of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. The Supreme Court came down heavily on the Maharashtra Speaker after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) factions approached the apex court to give directions to the Maharashtra Speaker to take a decision regarding the disqualification of some MLAs in a time-bound manner.