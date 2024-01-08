Sena vs Sena: Maharashtra Speaker to issue disqualification plea verdict on Jan 10 | A quick recap
Sena vs Sena verdict on disqualification: “The operative part of the verdict is likely to be announced on that day, while the detailed order will be given to both groups later,” Vidhan Bhavan officials said.
Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar is all set to deliver his verdict on the disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs on January 10, Vidhan Bhavan officials said on Monday.
