Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narwekar is all set to deliver his verdict on the disqualification petitions against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several MLAs on January 10, Vidhan Bhavan officials said on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The verdict is expected to be out after 4pm on January 10. The Speaker's office is finalising the verdict," Vidhan Bhavan officials were quoted by news agency PTI as saying on Monday. "The operative part of the verdict is likely to be announced on that day, while the detailed order will be given to both groups later," they added.

What we know so far about the case | In 10 points 1. In June 2022, CM Eknath Shinde and several MLAs rebelled against the then chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray. This led to a split in the Shiv Sena. With this, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was ousted from the power in Maharashtra. The MVA-led government had comprised the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Shiv Sena and the Congress. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. Cross petitions were filed by the Shinde and Thackeray factions, seeking action against the other under anti-defection laws.

3. After the rebellion in June 2022, Shinde went on to become the Maharashtra chief minister with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In July 2023, the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP joined his government.

4. The matter went to the Supreme Court. However, the Supreme Court had set the deadline for delivering the verdict on December 31, 2023. But on December 15, the Supreme Court gave a 10-day extension and set January 10 as the new date for a decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Meanwhile, the Election Commission gave the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol to the Shinde-led faction, while the one headed by Thackeray was to be called Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) with its symbol being a flaming torch.

What's next after Speaker's verdict? According to PTI, functionaries from both factions said they would approach the Supreme Court in case of an unfavourable verdict from the Speaker.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!