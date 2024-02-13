Senate on Verge of Passing $95.3 Billion Ukraine, Israel Aid Package
Siobhan Hughes , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 13 Feb 2024, 03:54 PM IST
SummaryThe bill’s fate in the House uncertain amid a push for border provisions.
WASHINGTON—President Biden’s drive to send more aid to Ukraine was set to take a big step forward, with the Senate poised to pass a $95.3 billion package that also includes aid for Israel and other allies following months of political wrangling on Capitol Hill.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less