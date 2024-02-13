Senate on Verge of Passing $95.3 Billion Ukraine, Israel Aid Package

Sen. Jerry Moran (R., Kan.) choked up when he acknowledged that his constituents might not agree with his support for the aid package, but he felt it was a rare moment in his career when his vote truly mattered. “I believe in America First, but unfortunately America First means we have to engage in the world," Moran said. America’s enemies are on the march, he said, adding, “It’s always easier, I suppose, to look the other way."