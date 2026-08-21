Senate Races in Texas, Iowa Are Toss-Ups, Cook Report Says

(Bloomberg) -- Two key US Senate races now look like toss-ups instead of leaning in favor of Republicans, according to a new analysis from the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

In Texas, the contest between Democrat James Talarico and Republican Ken Paxton is a dead heat, Cook said Thursday. Texas hasn’t had a Democratic senator in more than 30 years.

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Cook also shifted its rating for the Senate race in Iowa to “toss-up” from “lean Republican,” as Democratic state legislator Josh Turek has performed well in polling against US Representative Ashley Hinson of the GOP.

“On paper, it should be extraordinarily difficult for Democrats to flip seats that President Donald Trump won by more than 13 points,” wrote Jessica Taylor, Cook’s US Senate and governors editor. “It’s increasingly hard to ignore both public and private polling showing both races to be more competitive than the Lean category reflects.”

The races have emerged as unlikely linchpins for the Democrats’ plans to break the narrow Republican majority in the Senate. Democrats need to flip four seats in November to take control of the chamber and are also eyeing races in states including Maine, North Carolina and Alaska to help them achieve that goal.

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Talarico, a state lawmaker, has far outraised Paxton and is angling to capitalize on voter frustration with price pressures and Trump’s war in Iran. Paxton, the Texas attorney general, has fought back in recent weeks with an economic plan meant to lower costs and ease the burden of buying a home.

Nick Maddux, a senior adviser to Paxton’s campaign, said the state will remain Republican.

“Every year, Democrats think they have a chance to turn Texas blue. And every year, the person they frame as their next great hope flails and loses,” Maddux said.

The Talarico campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Paxton won a coveted endorsement from Trump during a runoff in May with Senator John Cornyn. Talarico has hammered Paxton’s past, which includes an impeachment by the Republican-dominated Texas House of Representatives. Paxton denied wrongdoing and the state Senate acquitted him.

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“It’s Ken Paxton’s baggage that is making this race competitive,” Taylor said. “If Republicans come in and start spending heavily, we will shift it back in the Republicans’ direction.”

(Updates with comment from Paxton campaign in seventh paragraph.)

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