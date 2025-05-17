Subscribe

Setback for Arvind Kejriwal: 13 AAP councillors in Delhi leave party to float new outfit. Know why

While Mukesh Goyal will serve as the president of the Indraprastha Vikas Party, veteran municipal figure Hemchand Goyal will lead the outfit.

Swastika Das Sharma
Published17 May 2025, 06:48 PM IST
Advertisement
13 MCD councillors leave Arvind Kejriwal's AAP
13 MCD councillors leave Arvind Kejriwal's AAP(PTI)

In a major setback to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, as many as 13 councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party resigned from the party on Saturday, citing halted development work and rising internal conflict as the reasons for their move.

Advertisement

In the latest political twist at the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the 13 AAP councillors announced the formation of a breakaway outfit - Indraprastha Vikas Party, PTI said in a report.

“In the two and a half years since our election, no development work has been carried out. The party was too busy with internal conflicts and blame games,” senior councillor Mukesh Goyal was quoted as saying by PTI.

“We repeatedly raised our concerns with the leadership, but no one listened,” he added.

AAP has not yet issued a statement regarding the setback.

The anti-defection law does not apply to municipal bodies, including the MCD.

Also Read | ‘BJP did lot of rigging’: AAP to boycott MCD mayor polls scheduled for April 25
Also Read | Blow to Arvind Kejriwal: 3 AAP councillors join BJP ahead of MCD mayoral polls

Which AAP councillors joined Indraprastha Vikas Party?

While Mukesh Goyal will serve as the president of the Indraprastha Vikas Party, veteran municipal figure Hemchand Goyal will lead the outfit.

Advertisement

Other AAP leaders including Dinesh Bharadwaj, Himani Jain, Usha Sharma, Sahib Kumar, Rakhi Kumar, Ashok Pandey, Rajesh Kumar, and Anil Rana, will be part of the newly floated party.

Also Read | Who is Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh? BJP leader to run for mayor post at MCD polls

‘Want to focus on real work’

Mukesh Goyal further alleged that elected councillors were not being allotted budgets to carry out developmental work in their respective wards.

“We want to focus on real work for the people of Delhi. We want the House to function smoothly and ensure that the policies are implemented in public interest,” he stressed while clarifying that the move was limited to MCD.

On April 25, AAP lost control over the MCD months after losing the Delhi Assembly Elections, as the BJP returned to power at the corporation after two years.

Advertisement

BJP's Raja Iabal was elected Delhi's new mayor, while AAP chose to avoid the elections.

Notably, three civic bodies, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), were re-unified into a single entity on May 22, 2022, as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

 
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsPoliticsSetback for Arvind Kejriwal: 13 AAP councillors in Delhi leave party to float new outfit. Know why
Read Next Story