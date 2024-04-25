Arvind Kejriwal latest news: AAP fears that Arvind Kejriwal’s life is in danger after an incident of scuffle in Tihar where the Delhi chief minister is lodged in connection with a money laundering case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) fears that Arvind Kejriwal's life is in danger at the Tihar jail where the Delhi chief minister is lodged in connection with the money laundering case linked-now scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

While the AAP has time and again alleged that a controversy was being hatched to “kill Arvind Kejriwal", the recent claims sprout after a alleged scuffle between two groups in Tihar jail.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who was also jailed in the Delhi liquor policy case said, "Do you that there have been several murders that have happened in Tihar Jail. When I say that Arvind Kejriwal's life is in danger, a conspiracy is being hatched against himl and they are playing with the life of Arvind Kejriwal, no one believes it."

Sanjay Singh went on to ask “who will be answerable if such an incident happens with Arvind Kejriwal in jail?," adding, “They [the BJP] are vicious and dangerous people."

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till 7 May in the excise policy case.

Kejriwal was given insulin on Monday evening on the advice of AIIMS doctors in Tihar Jail. The AAP supremo also accused the Tihar jail administration of issuing a false and misleading statement about his diabetic condition under political pressure and said he has been asking for insulin every day.

At the same time, a city court has ordered AIIMS to create a medical board to examine Kejriwal and determine if he needs insulin to manage his blood sugar levels. The court also noted that the AAP convener was eating home-cooked food, which differed from the diet plan recommended by his doctor.

The chief minister had alleged he was not being administered insulin in jail leading to an “alarming" rise in his blood sugar levels. Earlier, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi after the court's order had also said that Kejriwal has been deprived of adequate medical facilities in the jail.

Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 after he failed to get an interim protection by the High Court from arrest in the repeated summons issued by the ED in excise policy scam case.

