Shaheed Diwas 2026: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Kejriwal & other politicians pay tribute to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru

Iconic Indian revolutionary freedom fighters — Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru — were executed by the British on 23 March 23 1931 in connection with the Lahore conspiracy case at a very young age.

The day is observed as 'Shaheed Diwas' to honour their martyrdom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several top BJP leaders, and Opposition leaders paid tributes to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev Thapar and Shivaram Rajguru on 'Shaheed Diwas' on social media.

In a heartfelt tribute, PM Modi paid tribute to the freedom fighters, remembering their unparalleled sacrifice and contribution to India's freedom struggle.

In a post shared on X, the Prime Minister said, "Today, we bow in reverence to the brave sons of Bharat Mata, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their martyrdom for the nation remains etched in our collective memory."

Highlighting their courage at a young age, he added, "At a young age, they displayed extraordinary courage and an unshakable commitment to the cause of India's freedom."

The Prime Minister also emphasised their fearless resistance against colonial rule, stating, "Undeterred by the might of colonial rule, they chose the path of sacrifice with conviction, placing the nation above their own lives."

He further noted that their ideals continue to inspire generations. "Their ideals of justice, patriotism and fearless resistance continue to ignite the spirit of countless Indians," PM Modi said.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar remembered their courage and sacrifice for the nation, and wrote: "On Shaheedi Diwas, pay homage to the indomitable freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Their unparalleled courage, conviction and commitment to the nation continue to inspire."

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To mark the occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled a statue of Bhagat Singh and inaugurated a restored historic courtroom on Shaheed Diwas at the Registrar Cooperative Society (RCS) office, Parliament Street.

Gupta said the site holds historical importance as it is where Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar were tried after the Assembly bombing, adding that the premises still remain largely unchanged.

She said every Indian should visit the place to understand the legacy of freedom fighters and remember their sacrifice.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said their sacrifice is a golden chapter in India's history.

In a post on X, Adityanath said, "The sacrifice of immortal martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru, who ignited the flame of revolution, is a golden chapter in India's history."

He added, "Their courage, dedication and spirit of patriotism would continue to inspire generations with the idea of 'nation first'."

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Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal paid tribute to the freedom fighters, remembering their sacrifice and contribution to the nation.

In a post shared on X, Kejriwal said, “On Martyr's Day, a hundred salutations to the brave sons of Mother India, the immortal martyrs Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. Their sacrifice, patriotism, and courage will always continue to inspire us. With this very inspiration, we will surely build the India of their dreams.”

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi also paid tribute to the freedom fighters.

"On the martyrdom day of the great revolutionary Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru ji, humble tribute to them. Their fearless struggle and supreme sacrifice in fighting for the nation is an inspiration for every Indian. Salutations to the brave sons of Mother India. Inquilab Zindabad!" Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.