‘Shakti’ row: BJP dares Rahul Gandhi to use derogatory terms for other gods
BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul Gandhi has shown no efforts to ‘rectify’ his statements, while daring him to use ‘derogatory’ terms for other religious thoughts and gods
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to use “derogatory terms" for other religious thoughts or gods referring to his “Shakti" remark during the concluding speech of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul Gandhi has shown no efforts to “rectify" his statements.