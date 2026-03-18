‘Sham’ and ‘rubber-stamp’: How media framed North Korea’s 99.93% election result backing Kim Jong-un regime

North Korea's parliament will convene next week to consider revisions to the nation's constitution and the election of state leadership, news agency AFP reported, citing state media.

The 15th Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) will open on 22 March, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, alongside a list of 687 deputies elected in Sunday's voting, the agency said.

Advertisement

Also Read | North Korea fires about 10 missiles toward sea in show of force, says Seoul

The election followed a major gathering of the country's ruling party, which directs state efforts across everything from diplomacy to war planning.

Kim Jong Un to be the leader When the SPA gathers, the focus will be on whether leader Kim Jong Un will be named president, the top state post that has long been reserved for his late grandfather, North Korean founder Kim Il Sung.

"The session is to deliberate on the election of the president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the elections of the state leadership and...the revision and supplement of the Socialist Constitution," KCNA said, as per AFP.

North Korea Elections North Korea holds elections, but they are widely seen as symbolic or staged, designed to show unity rather than offer real choice. Kim’s leadership is maintained through the ruling party and state structure—not competitive elections.

Advertisement

The election on Sunday to elect 687 representatives, including workers, farmers, intellectuals, service personnel, and officials to the legislature that formally approves state policy and appoints the country's top officials.

The assembly legislates and manages policies in all areas of government, but its approval is only a formality for measures decided by the ruling Workers' Party, which holds ultimate power.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un cast his ballot at a coal mine run by young workers, where he said the coal industry is essential to driving the country's economy and his five-year economic plan, the state media outlet said.

North Koreans living in China and other socialist countries also cast ballots, KCNA said.

Kim rules the country as the general secretary of the Workers' Party, president of the State Affairs Commission and supreme commander of the Armed Forces.

Advertisement

What happened in the elections? North Korea held parliamentary elections on 15 March 2026 for its rubber-stamp legislature, the Supreme People’s Assembly. In these elections:

-There is only one approved candidate per seat

-Voter turnout was reported at 99.99%

-About 99.93% voted in favour of the candidates

-Kim Jong-un himself was not even a candidate, but remains the country’s supreme leader.

Kim was re-elected as General Secretary of the ruling Workers’ Party at a recent party congress — effectively reaffirming his leadership.

How were the elections reported? The voting and the results were mostly covered by news agencies based on KCNA inputs. Most publications called it ‘rubber stamp’ legislature.

Elsewhere, there was no major coverage so far except in The Sun, which carried an article with “RUBBER STAMP Kim Jong-un romps home with 99.9% of vote in sham North Korea election as tyrant pledges to make country ‘less backward” as a headline.

Elsewhere, there was no major coverage so far except in The Sun, which carried an article with “RUBBER STAMP Kim Jong-un romps home with 99.9% of vote in sham North Korea election as tyrant pledges to make country ‘less backward” as a headline.

“The long-reigning tyrant has pledged to make his own nation 'less backwards' as he prepares to head up the Supreme People’s Assembly (SPA) alongside his powerful younger sister,” the report said.

Advertisement

The Sun cited KCNA saying the result reflected citizens’ “ardent desire and self-confidence to reliably defend their glorious state political system”.

“North Korea is expected to reappoint him as Chairman of the State Affairs Commission in the coming weeks however. He has held the role ever since he created it in 2016 to help solidify his control of the country,” it said.

North Korea holds elections, but they are widely seen as symbolic or staged, designed to show unity rather than offer real choice.

Kim’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, was among the biggest beneficiaries of the vote as she was elevated to department director within the party’s apex central committee. Yo-jong, 38, is feared to be tipped to rule the hermit kingdom with an iron fist until Kim’s daughter, Kim Ju-ae, 13, is ready to take charge, experts told The Sun.

Michael Madden, director and founder of NK Leadership Watch, said Yo-jong has been groomed to be Kim’s immediate successor – and would eventually hand over power to his daughter, Kim Ju-ae.

Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)