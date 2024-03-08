‘Sharaab bechta Kejriwal, loot, bhrashtachar…’: BJP mocks as Delhi CM kicks off ‘Sansad mein bhi’ campaign
Delhi BJP has mocked Arvind Kejriwal's ‘Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, tabhi Dilli hogi aur khushhal’ Lok Sabha elections 2024 campaign with another version of the slogan
Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday mocked Aam Aadmi Party's "Sansad main bhi Kejriwal, tabhi Delhi hogi aur khushhal" election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, saying “loot and bhrashtachar (corruption)" should be the campaign of the party. Singer and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also came up with his version of the AAP campaign slogan: “Sharab bechta Kejriwal, Dilli ko kardiya behaal; Dilli ki galliyan hain badhaal, jail mein hoga Kejriwal.". Rough translation: “Kejriwal sells liquor, makes Delhi miserable; Delhi's streets are in bad shape, Kejriwal will be in jail."
AAP LOK SABHA CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED
Addressing the gathering, Arvind Kejriwal expressed that the launch of AAP's Delhi Lok Sabha campaign marks a significant moment. "I have always tried to be a helping hand for the people of Delhi. Today electricity is there 24 hours in Delhi. In the whole country there are just two states where there is electricity for 24 hours, one is Delhi, the other is Punjab", he said.
Arvind Kejriwal asserted, "Whenever I initiate measures for the greater good of all, the central government and the Lieutenant Governor attempt to impede it. Why? Their hostility is directed towards the 2 crore people of Delhi simply because you have chosen to appoint a common man as the Chief Minister, not just once, but on multiple occasions".
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!