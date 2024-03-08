Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday mocked Aam Aadmi Party's "Sansad main bhi Kejriwal, tabhi Delhi hogi aur khushhal" election campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, saying “loot and bhrashtachar (corruption)" should be the campaign of the party. Singer and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari also came up with his version of the AAP campaign slogan: “Sharab bechta Kejriwal, Dilli ko kardiya behaal; Dilli ki galliyan hain badhaal, jail mein hoga Kejriwal.". Rough translation: “Kejriwal sells liquor, makes Delhi miserable; Delhi's streets are in bad shape, Kejriwal will be in jail." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AAP on Friday launched its Lok Sabha campaign “Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal" days ahead of the General elections with CM Arvind Kejriwal unveiling the slogan for the upcoming polls. Arvind Kejriwal said, “I will always be grateful to the people of Delhi for trusting Aam aadmi party and giving the opportunity to serve the people."

‘9 SAAL KEJRIWAL, LOOT AUR BHRASHTACHAR’ Reacting to AAP's Delhi Lok Sabha campaign slogan, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva brought up the Covid-19 situation in the national capital and said, “9 saal Kejriwal, loot, bhrashtachar aur Delhi behaal' this is their campaign. The entire Delhi knows that during COVID-19, when the people of the capital were frightened where were Kejriwal and his MLAs then?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“He [Arvind Kejriwal] talks about 'khushhal' and what he has done is only to loot the people of Delhi. Betraying people is the mere achievement of Arvind Kejriwal's government," the Delhi BJP chief said.

SHARAAB BECHTA KEJRIWAL: MANOJ TIWARI | WATCH Speaking of the new AAP slogan, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari attacked Arvind Kejriwal, accusing of him selling liquor and that the Delhi chief minister “will be in jail".

AAP LOK SABHA CAMPAIGN LAUNCHED Addressing the gathering, Arvind Kejriwal expressed that the launch of AAP's Delhi Lok Sabha campaign marks a significant moment. "I have always tried to be a helping hand for the people of Delhi. Today electricity is there 24 hours in Delhi. In the whole country there are just two states where there is electricity for 24 hours, one is Delhi, the other is Punjab", he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arvind Kejriwal asserted, "Whenever I initiate measures for the greater good of all, the central government and the Lieutenant Governor attempt to impede it. Why? Their hostility is directed towards the 2 crore people of Delhi simply because you have chosen to appoint a common man as the Chief Minister, not just once, but on multiple occasions".

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!