Sharad Pawar optimistic about NCP (SP)'s victory in Maharashtra Assembly Election: ‘If Lok Sabha poll work is repeated…’
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar has expressed confidence in the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) making a comeback in the crucial Maharashtra legislative assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year. Piggybacking on the MVA's triumph in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections, Sharad Pawar said that the NCP (SP) would return to power in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections.