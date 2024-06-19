Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Wed Jun 19 2024 15:54:35
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,658.00 3.06%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 180.05 -0.61%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 852.60 0.95%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 423.70 -1.19%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,144.75 1.93%
Business News/ Politics / Sharad Pawar optimistic about NCP (SP)'s victory in Maharashtra Assembly Election: ‘If Lok Sabha poll work is repeated…’
BackBack

Sharad Pawar optimistic about NCP (SP)'s victory in Maharashtra Assembly Election: ‘If Lok Sabha poll work is repeated…’

Livemint

Sharad Pawar expresses confidence in NCP's return to power in upcoming Maharashtra state elections, emphasizing the need for state government control to address farmers' issues and water pollution concerns in Pune district.

NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift the ban on sugar exports and relax the limits on ethanol blending.Premium
NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift the ban on sugar exports and relax the limits on ethanol blending.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar has expressed confidence in the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) making a comeback in the crucial Maharashtra legislative assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year. Piggybacking on the MVA's triumph in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections, Sharad Pawar said that the NCP (SP) would return to power in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections.

The MVA, which comprises the broken factions of NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT), seemed to have gained the trust of the Maharashtra voter base after going through a tumultuous political phase in the last five years, as was evident in the Lok Sabha Elections.

On Wednesday, Sharad Pawar said that once back in power, the NCP would resolve the farmer's issue in Maharashtra. Notably, analysts have attributed an angry farmer voter base to the downfall of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP in the Lok Sabha Polls.

Sharad Pawar made these remarks while interacting with farmers in Nira Wagaj village, Baramati tehsil, Pune district.

"Both the governments (at the Centre and state) are not ruled by us. But (state) elections are around the corner. We have seen how work was done in the Lok Sabha polls. If such work is repeated in the state assembly elections, I cannot see how the reins of state government will not come into our hands," Sharad Pawar said.

"All the issues of farmers can be resolved if the power of the state government comes into our hands," he added.

Expressing concern about water pollution in the Nira River of Pune district, Sharad Pawar attributed the contamination to sugar factories, emphasizing their significant role in polluting the river water. Pawar announced plans to initiate discussions with state and central governments to tackle the issue effectively.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Result

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the Congress won 13 seats, a quantum jump from the solitary seat it won in the state in 2019. The Shiv Sena (UBT) bagged nine and the NCP (SP) eight. 

In the seat-sharing deal for the general elections, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) had the largest share of seats among the three parties as it contested 21 seats, followed by Congress at 17 and NCP (SP) at 10.

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 19 Jun 2024, 05:10 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue