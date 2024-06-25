Sharad Pawar sets criteria for re-entry of Ajit Pawar into NCP-SP: 'That will happen after…'
Sharad Pawar stated that those wanting to weaken the party will not be taken back, but those who strengthen the organization and maintain its image may return after consultation. Speculation grows about Ajit Pawar camp MLAs rejoining NCP-SP before state assembly elections.
Maharashtra Politics:Sharad Pawar, the patriarch of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP), has clarified his stance on nephew Ajit Pawar's return to the party. On Tuesday, he said those who wanted to 'weaken' the NCP would not be taken in.