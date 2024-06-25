Explore
Active Stocks
Tue Jun 25 2024 15:59:52
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,710.90 2.32%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 327.60 -1.64%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,199.05 2.48%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 175.70 -1.24%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 954.85 -0.35%
Business News/ Politics / Sharad Pawar sets criteria for re-entry of Ajit Pawar into NCP-SP: 'That will happen after…'
BackBack

Sharad Pawar sets criteria for re-entry of Ajit Pawar into NCP-SP: 'That will happen after…'

Written By Sayantani

Sharad Pawar stated that those wanting to weaken the party will not be taken back, but those who strengthen the organization and maintain its image may return after consultation. Speculation grows about Ajit Pawar camp MLAs rejoining NCP-SP before state assembly elections.

The Sharad Pawar faction of NCP won eight of the 10 seats it contested while the Congress bagged 13 of 17 it contested with Shiv Sena (UBT) getting nine of 21 seats in the LS polls. (HT PHOTO) (HT_PRINT)Premium
The Sharad Pawar faction of NCP won eight of the 10 seats it contested while the Congress bagged 13 of 17 it contested with Shiv Sena (UBT) getting nine of 21 seats in the LS polls. (HT PHOTO) (HT_PRINT)

Maharashtra Politics:Sharad Pawar, the patriarch of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP), has clarified his stance on nephew Ajit Pawar's return to the party. On Tuesday, he said those who wanted to 'weaken' the NCP would not be taken in.

"Those who wanted to weaken the party would not be taken in. But those leaders who would help strengthen the organisation and not hurt the image of the party would be taken in", Sharad Pawar said in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

"However, that too will happen after having a word with the party (NCP-SP) leaders and workers", he added.

The remarks come as speculations rise that nephew Ajit Pawar, who broke off from the NCP and joined the Mahayuti alliance with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, is planning to rejoin forces with uncle Sharad Pawar.

Ajit Pawar's faction within the NCP has sparked speculation following a lacklustre performance in the Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections. The disappointing results have prompted discussions among some MLAs from Ajit Pawar's camp about potentially rejoining the NCP-SP ahead of the state assembly polls. This development highlights growing uncertainties and shifts within Maharashtra's political landscape as parties prepare for upcoming electoral challenges.

Veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar said that those MLAs who would not "hurt" the party's image would be taken back, but only after speaking with the party leaders and workers.

Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar-led NCP leaders were reportedly upset over being offered the Minister of State (MoS) post in the Modi 3.0 cabinet.

NCP leader Praful Patel was offered the Minister of State (MoS) role but declined, stating that accepting it would be viewed as a downgrade from his previous position as a Union Cabinet Minister. Patel's decision underscores his reluctance to accept a perceived demotion within the Union Government's hierarchy.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar said that his party would wait for the BJP to change its offer to its ally.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 25 Jun 2024, 05:12 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue