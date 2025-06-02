Sharmishta Panoli's arrest: Mamata govt only works for Muslims, claims BJP leader Agnimitra Paul, thanks Kangana Ranaut

BJP leader Agnimitra Paul on Monday condemned the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal for the arrest of social media influencer Sharmista Panoli, who was held by Kolkata Police for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a religious communty.

Paul cited recent incidents in West Bengal and said that the TMC government will not spare anyone if they say “something against Muslims”. But no action will be taken if it is the other way round, she claimed.

“We have seen so many posts from West Bengal lately abusing India, PM Modi, our Goddess Maa Kamakhya, after Operation Sindoor, but no action was taken. It is a clear message from the Mamata government that if you are a Hindu or a Muslim who is abusing or saying something against Muslims, you will not be spared, but if it is the opposite, no action will be taken,” Agnimitra Paul was quoted as saying by ANI.

Agnimitra Paul thanks Kangana Ranaut The Bengal BJP leader also thanked Kangana Ranaut and the Delhi Bar Council for standing by Sharmistha Panoli, who was arrested by the Kolkata Police last week from Gurugram.

“I thank the Bar Council and Kangana Ranaut (for standing by Panoli). Every Indian, Hindu and nationalist Muslim must stand against this injustice,” she said.

The Bar Council of Delhi on Monday demanded the immediate release of Sharmista Panoli to “uphold the scale of justice”.

Actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also demanded the release of Panoli. “Harassing someone in the name of law and order is not good,” she had said.

Agnimitra Paul urged Hindus in West Bengal to rise, saying that the state needs a “neutral government”.

“Hindus of West Bengal also need to rise; they are sleeping under the cloud of secularism. We need to have a neutral government. The police of the state today only see a religion.”

The BJP leader further claimed that the police did not take any action against Anubrata Mondal, who recently came under fire for reportedly using "derogatory and abusive" language against a police official over a phone call.

“No action was taken against Anubrata Mondal, a TMC leader who abused a police officer. The Mamata government only works for the Muslims, not for Hindus,” she said.