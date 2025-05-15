Shashi Tharoor breaks silence on Congress's crossed ‘Lakshman Rekha’ remark: 'Never pretended to…'

Facing heat within his party over his recent remarks on Operation Sindoor and the India-Pakistan conflict, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor on Thursday said, “At a time of conflict, I spoke solely as an Indian, making no pretence of representing anyone else.” Tharoor's comments came amid speculations of a widening rift between him and the grand old party, after his comments on the India-Pakistan conflict, which were in stark contrast to the Congress' official stance.

Congress MP Tharoor clarified that he is not a spokesperson of the party or the PM Narendra Modi-led central government. “Whatever I have said, you may agree or disagree with that, blame it on me individually, and that's fine,” he added, addressing the Congress party’s reported remarks that his views did not reflect the party’s opinion and references to a ‘Lakshman Rekha’ boundary regarding his stance on Operation Sindoor.

Tharoor emphasised that he had made it abundantly clear that his statements were personal views. “It was really a contribution to the national discourse, at a time when it was very important for us to rally around the flag, especially internationally,” he explained.

Tharoor, while speaking to reporters on Thursday, noted the relative absence of India’s perspective being heard abroad, particularly in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, which motivated his intervention.

Shashi Tharoor further stated that people are entirely free to reject his point of view. “I have received no communication from the party; all I am seeing is media reports,” Tharoor remarked, distancing himself from any official party position and underscoring that his comments were independent and personal.

Shashi Tharoor crossed ‘Lakshman Rekha’, says Congress The Congress Working Committee (CWC) made it clear on Wednesday that the current moment calls not for individual opinions but for a unified amplification of the party’s official stance. Following the meeting, some senior leaders asserted that Shashi Tharoor had crossed the “Lakshman Rekha” with his repeated remarks on the India-Pakistan conflict.

According to PTI, sources revealed that these assertions emerged after a gathering of CWC members and senior leaders—including Tharoor, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Congress general secretaries KC Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sachin Pilot—held at the party’s 24 Akbar Road headquarters.

“We are a democratic party and people keep expressing their opinions, but this time, Tharoor has crossed the Lakshman Rekha,” a senior party leader remarked following the meeting. Party insiders indicated, without naming individuals, that a clear message was conveyed, emphasising that this is not the time for airing personal views but rather for reinforcing the party’s collective position. One leader noted that during the meeting, Tharoor aligned with the party line and offered “constructive suggestions.”

On terrorism, support for Modi govt Congress MP Shashi Tharoor stated that the nation remains united in its resolve to resist terrorism. Referring to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, he noted that the government has reportedly identified at least three, possibly four, of the five perpetrators and has vowed to pursue them relentlessly, wherever they may be found. “I am 100 per cent supporting the government in making such a decision,” he affirmed.

Tharoor further observed that, to his knowledge, the primary international engagements involving strikes between India and Pakistan have either concluded or are currently on pause. He expressed a desire not to exacerbate public anxiety, emphasising that terrorism remains a distinct issue. “You go after the terrorists, we are with the government,” he said, underscoring his full support for the government’s actions against terrorism.