Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated28 Jun 2025, 11:02 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor breaks silence on rumoured rift with Congress after cryptic 'Bird' post: ‘When the time comes…’
Shashi Tharoor breaks silence on rumoured rift with Congress after cryptic 'Bird' post: ‘When the time comes…’ (AFP)

Shashi Tharoor, on Saturday, addressed the growing speculations about his rift with the Congress, which spurred after the Thiruvananthapuram MP shared a cryptic ‘Bird’ post some days ago.

“I am not going to get into political issues here. If there are issues to discuss, they would be discussed privately and when the time comes, I shall do so," said Tharoor while responding to the questions about the post in spotlight.

The Congress MP made the remark during an event in Ahmedabad.

Shashi Tharoor's cryptic ‘Bird’ post

Lately, Shashi Tharoor has been in the spotlight following his praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last week, in an article for a news daily, Tharoor had said that PM Modi's energy, dynamism and willingness to engage remained a "prime asset" for India on the global stage but deserved greater backing.

The Congress MP's cryptic post with the words — "Don't ask permission to fly. The wings are yours. And the sky belongs to no one..." — comes after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recently took a jibe at the Operation Sindoor all-party delegation leader.

What did Congress leaders say?

Mallikarjun Kharge said the grand old party believes in the "country first" mantra, but “for some” individuals, it's “Modi first and then the country comes.”

A day after Tharoor's post, Congress leader Manickam Tagore also appeared to hit back with a veiled message of his own: "Don’t ask permission to fly. Birds don’t need clearance to rise… But in today even a free bird must watch the skies – hawks, vultures, and 'eagles' are always hunting."

Shashi Tharoor's rumoured rift with Congress

Rumours of cracks in the Shashi Tharoor-Congress equation began to surface following the series of cryptic posts after the four-time Thiruvananthapuram MP was selected by the Central government to lead an all-party delegation on India's Operation Sindoor against Pakistan. Since then, Tharoor has repeatedly praised PM Narendra Modi and the Central government, likely leaving the grand old party miffed.

 
