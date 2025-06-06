Shashi Tharoor not 'anticipating issues' with Congress: 'There'll be time for internal discussions'

Amid criticism from Congress leaders, MP Shashi Tharoor said on Thursday he is not "anticipating" any issues with his party. e said, "There'll be a time for internal discussions when one gets back. I'm not anticipating anything because I've not been told anything directly."

"All I see is in the media, some of which is speculative. But on the whole, my view is that we are facing a situation where the country is united. And that unity was very apparent in the delegation...," Tharoor told news agency ANI.

Tharoor has been facing heat from his own party, the Congress.

Congress MP Tharoor, who is leading a multi-party delegation to five countries, while speaking in Panama reportedly said that when "for the first time" India breached the LoC between India and Pakistan to conduct a surgical strike on a terror base, that was something we had not done before

On May 30, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Tharoor's recent remarks about “surgical strikes”, made as leader of all-party delegation, were factually incorrect and that Congress had only corrected the record by pointing out.

Surjewala said the “surgical strikes” in Pakistan and also at other dens of terrorists "were regularly executed" during Congress-led UPA government to give a befetting reply to terrorists.

He said surgical strikes had been carried out by the armed forces when the Congress-led UPA government was in power.

"Those instances have been detailed in the past by the AICC Communication department. Mr Shashi Tharoor, in his book, has also spoken about these surgical strikes during Congress government. Even former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh, in the past, spoke about these surgical strikes. Mr Jairam Ramesh and Pawan Khera have set the record straight. It should not be matter of any acrimony or doubt," Surjewala told ANI.

On June 1, Tharoor underscored the importance of focusing on their mission Operation Sindoor outreach, informing the world about India's anti-terrorism stance and response, while engaging with international counterparts.

When asked for comments on the criticism going on in India, even within his (Congress) party against him, he said, “I think this is a time for us to focus on our mission. Undoubtedly, in a thriving democracy, there are bound to be comments, criticisms.”

“But I think at this point, we can't afford to dwell on it, when we get back to India, no doubt we have a chance to speak to our colleagues, critics, and media there. But right now we're focused on the countries we're coming to and getting the message out to the people here,” Tharoor said.

A political storm erupted after Congress MP Jairam Ramesh made a controversial remark stating, "Our MPs are roaming and terrorists are also roaming," prompting a sharp response from BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla, who strongly condemned the statement, calling it "shameful, condemnable, and senseless."