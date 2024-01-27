‘Can't have one-size-fits-all…’: Shashi Tharoor as INDIA bloc allies announce solo fights for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls
The Opposition INDIA bloc faces rifts from Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, AAP in Punjab and Haryana, and Nitish Kumar in Bihar, causing distress in keeping all allies together.
Congress MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor has remarked that every party in the INDIA bloc “is going to have a one-size-fits-all solution", as the opposition alliance faces spilt threats from several states.
Power politics in Bihar intensified amid strong indications that Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar may do yet another volte-face and return to the BJP-led NDA.
BJP sources declined to comment on whether a decision has been taken to join hands with the JD(U). Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda have been holding meetings over the developments in Bihar.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had joined hands with RJD, founded by his former arch-rival Lalu Prasad, in August 2022 after he severed ties with the BJP which he accused of having tried to engineer a split in the JD(U).
The longest-serving CM of Bihar, thereafter, embarked upon a drive to bring together all parties, across the country, to take on the BJP that culminated in the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced to go solo in Haryana in the Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, the party announced that it would contest all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab alone.
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has already announced that her party will fight the Lok Sabha elections "alone" in West Bengal. In case Nitish Kumar decides to return to the NDA fold, the opposition united front will also take a big hit.
