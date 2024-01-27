Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / ‘Can't have one-size-fits-all…’: Shashi Tharoor as INDIA bloc allies announce solo fights for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

‘Can't have one-size-fits-all…’: Shashi Tharoor as INDIA bloc allies announce solo fights for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Written By Sayantani Biswas

The Opposition INDIA bloc faces rifts from Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, AAP in Punjab and Haryana, and Nitish Kumar in Bihar, causing distress in keeping all allies together.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

Congress MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor has remarked that every party in the INDIA bloc “is going to have a one-size-fits-all solution", as the opposition alliance faces spilt threats from several states.

The Opposition INDIA bloc is plagued by rift reports arising from Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab and Haryana, and now Janata Dal (United)'s Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

As Rahul Gandhi leads the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur, and the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections near, the INDIA bloc seems to be facing extreme distress in keeping all allies together.

Shashi Tharoor commented on the ongoing rift between the INDIA bloc allies and said, “This whole alliance & seat-sharing is being discussed on a state-by-state basis. No one is going to have a one-size-fits-all solution. In each state, the story is going to be different".

"I think we are all focused on the imperative need to change the Union govt & that is the ultimate objective...Opposition is planning to attend the Parliament session..." Shashi Tharoor added.

Power politics in Bihar intensified amid strong indications that Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar may do yet another volte-face and return to the BJP-led NDA.

BJP sources declined to comment on whether a decision has been taken to join hands with the JD(U). Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda have been holding meetings over the developments in Bihar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had joined hands with RJD, founded by his former arch-rival Lalu Prasad, in August 2022 after he severed ties with the BJP which he accused of having tried to engineer a split in the JD(U).

The longest-serving CM of Bihar, thereafter, embarked upon a drive to bring together all parties, across the country, to take on the BJP that culminated in the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced to go solo in Haryana in the Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, the party announced that it would contest all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab alone.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has already announced that her party will fight the Lok Sabha elections "alone" in West Bengal. In case Nitish Kumar decides to return to the NDA fold, the opposition united front will also take a big hit.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.