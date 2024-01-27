Congress MP from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor has remarked that every party in the INDIA bloc “is going to have a one-size-fits-all solution", as the opposition alliance faces spilt threats from several states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Opposition INDIA bloc is plagued by rift reports arising from Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab and Haryana, and now Janata Dal (United)'s Nitish Kumar in Bihar.

As Rahul Gandhi leads the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur, and the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections near, the INDIA bloc seems to be facing extreme distress in keeping all allies together.

Shashi Tharoor commented on the ongoing rift between the INDIA bloc allies and said, “This whole alliance & seat-sharing is being discussed on a state-by-state basis. No one is going to have a one-size-fits-all solution. In each state, the story is going to be different".

"I think we are all focused on the imperative need to change the Union govt & that is the ultimate objective...Opposition is planning to attend the Parliament session..." Shashi Tharoor added.

Power politics in Bihar intensified amid strong indications that Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar may do yet another volte-face and return to the BJP-led NDA.

BJP sources declined to comment on whether a decision has been taken to join hands with the JD(U). Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda have been holding meetings over the developments in Bihar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had joined hands with RJD, founded by his former arch-rival Lalu Prasad, in August 2022 after he severed ties with the BJP which he accused of having tried to engineer a split in the JD(U).

The longest-serving CM of Bihar, thereafter, embarked upon a drive to bring together all parties, across the country, to take on the BJP that culminated in the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced to go solo in Haryana in the Lok Sabha polls. Earlier, the party announced that it would contest all Lok Sabha seats in Punjab alone.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has already announced that her party will fight the Lok Sabha elections "alone" in West Bengal. In case Nitish Kumar decides to return to the NDA fold, the opposition united front will also take a big hit.

