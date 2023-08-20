Shashi Tharoor says he's ‘humbled, grateful’ after Congress top panel inclusion1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 08:01 PM IST
After inclusion in the Congress Working Committee, Shashi Tharoor said he was ‘humbled and grateful to be part of this institution’
Congress Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who was included in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) ahead of the Lok Sabha election, has said that he was ‘humbled and grateful’ to be part of this institution. Shashi Tharoor said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has honoured him and emphasised that the party owes the finest efforts to the numerous Indians aspiring for a more inclusive India.