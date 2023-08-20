Congress Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who was included in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) ahead of the Lok Sabha election, has said that he was ‘humbled and grateful’ to be part of this institution. Shashi Tharoor said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has honoured him and emphasised that the party owes the finest efforts to the numerous Indians aspiring for a more inclusive India.

"I am honoured by the decision of the @INCIndia President Shri Mallikarjun @Kharge ji and the Congress central leadership to nominate me to the Working Committee," Shashi Tharoor said in a post on X.

In a video message, Shashi Tharoor said, “As one who is aware of the historic role played by the CWC in guiding the party over the last 138 years, I am humbled and grateful to be part of this institution, and look forward to the opportunity to serve the party alongside my dedicated colleagues."

The Congress MP said, "None of us can accomplish anything without the lakhs of committed workers who are the lifeblood of the party. Today, above all, I bow to them. It is their work that keeps the Congress going. The countless Indians who seek a more inclusive and accepting India deserve the best from us."

He added that he will “play his part".

Mallikarjun Kharge reconstituted the party's top decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), with 39 members, 32 permanent invitees and 13 special invitees. Sachin Pilot, too, has been included in the top panel along with the likes of Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram and others.

In the Congress Presidential election, Shashi Tharoor had managed 1,072 votes against perceived party establishment favourite Mallikarjun Kharge's 7,897, only the sixth in the party's 137-year-old history.

Shashi Tharoor was part of the group of 23 leaders that had raised questions about the Congress' leadership under Sonia Gandhi.

