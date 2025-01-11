Congress MP Shashi Tharoor condemned Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane's recent remarks regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs), labelling them as "shocking" and contrary to the inclusive values upheld during India's freedom struggle. "I must say that people picking on any one community, whether it's against Muslims, Hindus, Christians, or any caste, that is all wrong." Shashi Tharoor told news agency ANI.

This comes after Maharashtra's Fisheries and Ports Minister Nitesh Rane, addressing a Hindu Garjana Sabha in Sangli on Friday, reportedly made derogatory remarks saying, “EVM means, Every Vote against Mullah.”

Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor emphasised that targeting any particular community is fundamentally wrong, asserting that all citizens are equal and that this equality is essential for the nation's progress.

Speaking to ANI, Shashi Tharoor said, “This kind of thing is quite shocking. In our country, we really have to understand the basic lesson of the freedom struggle, which is that when one set of people said that religion is the basis of their nationhood. They went away and created Pakistan. Mahatma Gandhi onwards, our leader said we have fought for the freedom of everybody. We will create a country for everybody, we will write a constitution for everybody, and everybody will live here with equal rights.”

"We are all equal individual citizens of India, and that is the only basis on which our country can progress," he added.

Nitesh Rane Labels Kerala as ‘Mini-Pakistan’ Notably, in December last year, Nitesh Rane had sparked controversy by labelling Kerala as "mini-Pakistan" during a rally in Pune.

During a speech commemorating Shiv Pratap Din, Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane claimed that the electoral success of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Kerala was due to support from “terrorists”.

Brinda Karat Seeks Nitesh Rane's Arrest BJP leader and Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane's controversial comments has drawn widespread criticism, not only from Tharoor but also from leaders across the political spectrum. Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat also condemned Nitesh Rane's remarks, calling for his arrest.

