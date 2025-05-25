Did Shashi Tharoor take a dig at Donald Trump? MP says ‘intellectual quality lacking in this gentleman’ | Video

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor who is leading a parliamentary panel visiting Guyana, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, and the United States, may have taken a dig at President Donald Trump. In a viral video, Shashi Tharoor, without taking names says "political heft, statesman like gravitas, and intellectual quality lacking in this (Donald Trump) particular gentleman".

Donald Trump has faced subtle yet pointed criticism from Indian political circles after he claimed to have played a role in mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. However, New Delhi has clarified that the Pakistan DGMO contacted his Indian counterpart directly to discuss a ceasefire understanding and firmly rejected any notion of “third party mediation” in the matter.

Earlier, Tharoor had termed Trump’s post on India-Pakistan conflict “is disappointing for India”.

What Did Shashi Tharoor Say on Donald Trump? In a viral video, Shashi Tharoor is seen euphemistically slamming Donald Trump. The video that is over a minute long starts by Congress MP Tharoor saying, “It's not really our place, especially since I have been introduced as a member of the Indian Parliament, and so on. I shouldn't be commenting on political leaders in foreign countries on their soil”.

In an interaction hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York with a select group of prominent members of the Indian-American community and individuals from leading media and think tanks on Saturday, Tharoor said, “People have their political preferences, and mine is not a political one”.

“I don't pay taxes here (US), so I don't care if they are higher or lower. I am not seeking to be an immigrant here. Even when I had the right to apply, I didn't”, Tharoor said in an apparent dig at Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration in US.

Further, Tharoor said, “But just the personal manner strikes me as not entirely as agreeable or pleasant as one would like to see in a distinguished American political figure”.

‘Lacking Intellectual Ability’ “I had the great honour of meeting four or five American Presidents, during my time in the US”, Shashi Tharoor recounted.

Shashi Tharoor served at the United Nations for nearly three decades, beginning his career there in 1978 and retiring in 2007. During his tenure, he held several key positions, including Under-Secretary-General for Communications and Public Information.

“Having detailed conversation with both the Bushes (George W Bush and his father George HW Bush), with (Bill) Clinton, much more briefly with (Barack) Obama, these are people of a certain class, a certain distinction, and its not politics”, Tharoor said adding, “Two Democrats on that list and two Republicans”.

“But there was a certain political heft, statesman like gravitas, and intellectual quality that I find woefully lacking in this gentleman (Donald Trump)”, Shashi Tharoor addressed the audience, prompting a ripple of laughter throughout the hall.

Shashi Tharoor in US Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that post-Pahalgam attacks, there is now going to be a new norm that no one sitting in Pakistan is going to be allowed to believe that they can just walk across the border and kill Indian citizens with impunity, as he asserted that there will be a “price to pay.”

On Saturday, Tharoor said that India’s message to Pakistan has been clear: “We didn't want to start anything".

"We were just sending a message to terrorists. You started, we replied. If you stop, we stop. And they stopped. There was an 88-hour war. We look back on that with a great deal of frustration because it needn’t have happened at all. Lives have been lost. But at the same time, we look back on this experience with a steely and renewed sense of determination.

“There is now got to be a new norm. No one sitting in Pakistan is going to be allowed to believe that they can just walk across the border and kill our citizens with impunity. There will be a price to pay and that price has been going up systematically,” Tharoor said.

The delegation led by Shashi Tharoor includes Sarfaraz Ahmad (JMM), Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi (TDP), Shashank Mani Tripathi (BJP), Bhubaneswar Kalita (BJP), Milind Deora (Shiv Sena), Tejasvi Surya (BJP), and India’s former Ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu.

The delegation reached New York on Saturday and will travel to Guyana from here. It will return to the US on June 3.