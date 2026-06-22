Shashi Tharoor vs Congress again! Kerala MP's Kashmir ‘normalcy’ remark sparks a political row

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's recent meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha and his remarks about ‘encouraging progress’ towards normalcy in the Union Territory have not gone down well with his party.

Tharoor’s visit to the Valley set off yet another row with his party as the local Congress unit criticised him for not meeting his party colleagues.

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"In Srinagar! Had the honour of an excellent meeting with Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha at Lok Bhavan today. We discussed the situation in the state and the encouraging progress towards normalcy,” Tharoor wrote on X, accompanying a picture of the two on 21 June.

Tharoor was in Srinagar for the Nalanda Dialogues. “When I arrived, he was chatting to the President of the Kashmiri Writers’ Association and the Women’s Organisation — a positive outreach that I welcomed. Many challenges remain, and much remains to be done, but I left the meeting feeling more positive than I have felt for a while.

The J&K unit of the Congress responded, wondering why the Lok Sabha MP did not meet the people of Kashmir or his party colleagues in Kashmir.

“People of Kashmir, too, were expecting you to meet them to have a better understanding of the ground realities. At least could've spared some time to meet own partymen fighting for statehood snatched from us 7 years ago,” Ravinder Sharma, JKPCC spokesperson, wrote in response to Tharoor's X post.

The fresh row comes a day after Congress slammed Tharoor over his “admiration” for Narendra Modi, saying it appears to have transcended the physical world as he now seems capable of hearing what the prime minister never even said.

Tharoor, the party's Thiruvananthapuram MP, however, said he found it extraordinary that a statement about protecting Indian civilian sailors was given a partisan twist.

The row was sparked by Tharoor's reported remarks that "PM Modi made his point clear both in the public and private meetings with the president."

Asked about the comments, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said at a press conference that he had not seen Tharoor's statement but he had also not seen in the India-US joint statement a mention of the killing of three Indian sailors by the United States in the Gulf of Oman, challenging of Trump's repeated claim on halting Operation Sindoor, and the attack on Iranian frigate IRIS Dena.

Tharoor on X responded, "Frankly, I find it extraordinary that a statement about protecting Indian civilian sailors is being twisted into a partisan political controversy. Three Indians lost their lives. My remarks were about the safety of our citizens and the principle that civilian seafarers should never be targets of military action."

Dr Shashi Tharoor's admiration for PM Modi If some people are more interested in scoring political points than addressing that concern, that says more about them than it does about me, he said.

Concern for Indian lives should unite us, not divide us, the former Union minister asserted.

Later, tagging a video clip of his own remarks at the presser, Khera on X said, “My senior colleague Dr Shashi Tharoor's admiration for PM Modi appears to have transcended the limitations of the physical world. He now seems capable of hearing what Modi doesn't even say.”

Khera said that according to the official MEA readout of the Modi-Trump meeting on the sidelines of the G7, there was no mention of the “cold-blooded killing” of three Indian sailors by the United States in the Gulf of Oman.

“This was the first Modi-Trump meeting after Operation Sindoor, yet there is no indication that Modi challenged Trump's repeated claim – now made over 120 times – that he secured a ceasefire by threatening India with trade consequences,” the Congress leader said.

Khera added that there was also no mention of the attack on Iranian frigate IRIS Dena, India's guest during MILAN-2026, in what is effectively India's strategic backyard.

Devotees of the ‘Maha-Maanav Modi’: Khera "And yet, Tharoor ji somehow heard forceful assertions, robust pushback, and uncompromising diplomacy that never made it into the official record. Perhaps the rest of us are constrained by ordinary human senses. For devotees of the 'Maha-Maanav Modi', the less he says, the more they hear," Khera said, in a scathing attack on the fellow party member.

Later, in an apparent reference to Khera, Tharoor on X said, "For those who believe I 'heard' words that @narendramodi never said at the G-7, I was merely alluding to widely published reports about his remarks. If you want to hear a report, here's one."

Tharoor shared a link to a media report on YouTube.

"Otherwise, this was Google Gemini's summary: 'At the G7 Outreach Session held in Evian, France (June 2026), Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly addressed the leaders of the G7 nations, including US President Donald Trump, regarding the sanctity of global shipping lanes and the urgent need to protect civilian maritime workers.

"The remarks carried intense diplomatic weight as they came directly on the heels of a major maritime crisis: just days prior, three Indian seafarers were killed in the Gulf of Oman when US military forces struck the merchant vessel Settebello over an alleged US blockade violation regarding Iranian oil transport," the summary shared by Tharoor said.

"Here is a breakdown of the key points from the articles and reports detailing PM Modi's address in Evian: The Core Message: Safety of Seafarers as a Global Duty.

Speaking at the high-level session titled 'Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity,' Modi reframed the Middle East shipping disruptions not just as an economic concern, but as a critical human-security crisis.

"Several Indian civilians have also lost their lives. The safety of seafarers, who connect nations through global maritime trade, is our responsibility. We must ensure that sea routes remain secure and that seafarers can carry out their work without fear," it said.

Tharoor said he reads widely and retains what he reads.

Concern for Indian lives should unite us, not divide us, the former Union minister asserted.

"I have never in my life been accused of misrepresenting or distorting any facts or statements and I stand by my summary of what I read in the print media about these remarks, which were reportedly made when our PM was seated next to @realDonaldTrump," he said.