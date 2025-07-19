‘She doesn’t eat dhoklas': Mahua Moitra fires back after PM Modi invokes Maa Kali at Bengal rally

Trinamool Congress party (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra took a sharp jab at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for invoking Goddess Kali while addressing a rally in West Bengal's Durgapur on Friday, calling his attempt to woo Bengali voters a “bit late," and that the Goddess “does not eat dhoklas.”

On Friday, PM Modi began his speech at the Durgapur rally by greeting the crowd in Bengali, saying “Jai Maa Kali, Jai Maa Durga.”

Reacting to the same, Mahua Moitra posted on X: "Bit late in the day to start invoking Maa Kali for Bengali votes PM Modi. She doesn't eat dhoklas and never will."

Mahua Moitra's post on X

PM Modi targets TMC in Bengal rally During the Bengal rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched a scathing attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the state government of fostering an environment of lawlessness in the state.

While addressing the rally in Durgapur, PM Modi cited “riots,” “goonda tax” and “police bias” for low investor confidence in Bengal.

PM Modi also claimed that the “TMC tried to shield culprits,” in the brutal RG Kar rape, murder case, which sent shockwaves throughout Bengal.

The Prime Minister also claimed: “Wherever there is BJP government, Bengalis are respected.”

‘She does not eat dhoklas’ Most Kali temples in Bengal traditionally offer meat and other non-vegetarian items as part of the goddess’s ‘bhog’ or 'prasad'.

The popular Gujarati snack — now a political metaphor in Mahua Moitra’s latest swipe — ties into the MP's past criticisms of the BJP for allegedly policing food habits.

The TMC party member had used the 'dhokla' jab earlier this year after a video went viral showing some men threatening shop owners in a fish market in Delhi's Chittaranjan Park because of it being located next to a Kali temple. Sharing the video, Moitra claimed that the men were associated with the BJP.

In 2022, Mahua Moitra had sparked a political firestorm when she described Goddess Kali as a “meat-eating and alcohol-accepting” deity — a remark that triggered nationwide outrage and led to an FIR being filed against her.

