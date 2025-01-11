Sheeshmahal vs Basti: Amit Shah claims CM’s bathroom costlier than slum, Kejriwal vows to expose BJP’s ‘dirty intention’

Delhi elections 2025: An AAP vs BJP ensued on Saturday after AAP National convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that BJP would project Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri as their CM face for Delhi. Kejriwal was reiterating a claim made by CM Atishi on Friday citing ‘credible sources’. However, BJP senior leader Amit Shah while addressing ‘Jhuggi Basti Pradhan Sammelan’ at Delhi’s JLN stadium, slammed the AAP national convenor, "Can Kejriwal decide the BJP’s chief ministerial face? Kejriwal ji, whole Delhi understands these tactics of manipulating people," he said.

The war of words in the lead-up to the Delhi elections escalated as Amit Shah, speaking at an election rally, launched a fierce attack on Arvind Kejriwal. He accused the ex-Delhi CM of betraying slum dwellers by forcing them to live in deplorable conditions.

Arvind Kejriwal countered this claim on microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) stating that he would conduct a press conference at a Delhi slum tomorrow, 12 January, to ‘expose dirty intentions of BJP’.

How Amit Shah vs Arvind Kejriwal Unfolded What did Amit Shah Accuse Kejriwal of? During an outreach program ahead of the Delhi Elections 2025, Amit Shah launched a tirade at Arvind Kejriwal for ‘betraying’ the slum dwellers and forcing them to live in pathetic conditions in slums.

“People living in slums of Delhi are getting dirty water. People living in slums are asking us why Delhi is the most polluted city in the world. What did Arvind Kejriwal do in Delhi in the last 10 years? If you are not able to do anything Arvind Kejriwal, then you should leave the government, BJP will give all the benefits," the Union Home Minister and BJP leader said.

Amit Shah further traded barbs at Kejriwal that the toilet in CM’s official residence, which the BJP call “Sheeshmahal" over its “expensive" renovation work done during her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal’s tenure, is more expensive than the slums in Delhi.

The BJP has been using the "Sheesh Mahal" moniker to attack Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he indulged in a lavish lifestyle while living in the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow as the chief minister of Delhi before his resignation in September last year.

What Did Arvind Kejriwal Reply? Arvind Kejriwal responded sharply to Amit Shah's recent criticisms. "Today, Amit Shah ji abused me and the people of Delhi a lot. The people of Delhi will answer this in the elections," Kejriwal stated, asserting that Shah's remarks were unfounded. He accused the Union Home Minister of lying to slum dwellers about their living conditions and promised to expose the BJP's intentions.

