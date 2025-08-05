Mint Explainer: Where are India-Bangladesh ties headed with Sheikh Hasina's trial?
Dipankar De Sarkar 6 min read 05 Aug 2025, 12:32 PM IST
India will have to gear up to the possibility of institutionalized Islamist power creep in its eastern flank.
The trial of exiled former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, who are being tried in absentia, began in Dhaka on Monday. They are both accused of crimes against humanity and are being tried by the country's International Crimes Tribunal. Is this a show trial? And what should India expect from it? Mint explains:
