The Yunus-led administration banned the Awami League in May, which means it will be unable to contest the next general election in Bangladesh. That, in turn, means the likely return of the BNP. India, as the main (often the only) democratic power in South Asia, is used to dealing with political parties of all kinds. However, it is worth noting that the student wings of both the BNP and the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamist party, were active in the July Uprising against Hasina.