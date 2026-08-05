Sheikh Hasina's first virtual media interaction today; India distances itself, calls it an event by a ‘private’ entity

India has distanced itself from former Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina's planned virtual media interaction in New Delhi today, emphasising that it does not endorse any views that may be expressed during the event.

Hasina is set to hold her first interaction with the media today evening, two years after she fled Dhaka after the collapse of her government following a massive anti-government protest. Hasina has given some individual interviews recently, including one to news agency AFP.

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Also Read | Sheikh Hasina's first public appearance in two years set for Wednesday

Dhaka on Monday sought a clarification from the Indian side on Hasina's plan with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's foreign affairs adviser Humaiun Kabir saying the public interaction from Indian soil could undermine the positive momentum witnessed in the bilateral ties in the recent months.

"The interaction you refer to is being organised by a private media entity. The government has no involvement whatsoever in it, neither does it endorse any views that may be expressed at the forum," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Tuesday.

Jaiswal was answering a question on Hasina's plan during his bi-weekly media briefing.

Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said on Monday that Hasina's public political activities from Indian territory could have a negative impact on relations between the two countries.

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Virtual presser at FCC today The former prime minister is set to address the virtual press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in Central Delhi. Though Hasina had given a series of e-mail interviews over the past few months, it will be her first media interaction.

The Awami League leader has already announced her plan to return to Dhaka by end of this year and she is likely to elaborate on that during the media interaction.

Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, and a number of other Awami League leaders including Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel and Shakib Al Hasan are likely to speak at the conference.

Hasina, 78, has been living in India since fleeing Dhaka on August 5, 2024.

Last November, Hasina was sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in Dhaka for alleged "crimes against humanity" over her government's brutal crackdown on student-led protests in 2024.

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Since the verdict, Dhaka has been urging New Delhi to extradite her to face the law.

The relations between India and Bangladesh witnessed major downturn after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power following the collapse of the Hasina government.

The two sides initiated efforts to stabilise the relations after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accompanied by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, represented India at the inauguration of Rahman as the prime minister in Dhaka on February 17.

Rahman became the prime minister following his party's landslide victory in the parliamentary polls. The Awami League was barred from contesting the polls.

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In April, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman visited India as part of efforts to repair the strained bilateral ties following more than 18 months of heightened diplomatic tension.

It was the first high-level visit to India by a senior member of the new Bangladesh Nationalist Party government.

What did Bangladesh say on the presser? Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting Ministry has urged media outlets in the country to refrain from broadcasting any statements or press releases by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the event today.

In a statement, the Ministry said there are legal obligations not to do so, news agencies reported.

The statement said the government "once again specially requests all types of media in the country" (television, newspapers, online portals, and social media) to refrain from broadcasting any statements or press releases by Sheikh Hasina.

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The statement said that the government expects all media in the country to continue playing a united and responsible role "in safeguarding national unity".

The statement said Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has previously issued an order prohibiting the broadcast and publication of statements by Sheikh Hasina, who is in India after leaving her country in August 24 in the wake of protests against her government.

The statement said that ICT instructed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the ICT Division, and the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to prevent the broadcast of Sheikh Hasina's statements.

"In the interest of overall national security, the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) has also cited specific legal provisions requesting mass media outlets to refrain from broadcasting the statements....however, it is noted with deep regret that while a segment of the media has adhered to the court's directives, certain media outlets are still broadcasting the statements," the Bangladesh Ministry said.

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Taslima Nasreen speaks Exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Tuesday said that Hasina should be allowed to return to her country and participate in the democratic process.

The ban imposed on the Awami League, Hasina's political party, should also be lifted to ensure democratic participation, said Nasreen who is on a visit to Kolkata 19 years after being forced to leave the city.

Nasreen was addressing a gathering after paying tribute at the grave of social reformer Begum Rokeya at Panihati in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Expert weighs in Former diplomat Veena Sikri said Hasina's virtual address in New Delhi should not be viewed as a political speech and calling for reconciliation and the restoration of democracy in Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Sikri rejected the description of the event as it being a political speech.

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Hasina's public political activities from Indian territory could have a negative impact on relations between the two countries.

"First of all, I think the question of political speeches is a completely wrong characterisation because she is not making a political speech. She has said she wants to go back to her country... tomorrow, she is expected to address the conference on the details of her wanting to go back," he said.

(With agency inputs)