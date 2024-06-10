‘Paswan got 5 MPs, yet…': Shiv Sena, NCP (Ajit Pawar) miffed for being denied a berth in Modi govt 3.0 cabinet?
Modi Govt 3.0: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar are miffed with the PM Narendra Modi government for not being allotted a cabinet position, according to reports. This indicates potential trouble brewing within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies in Maharashtra.