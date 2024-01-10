Maharashtra Legislative Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar is yet to announce the verdict on the disqualification pleas filed by both factions of Shiv Sena. On Wednesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde exuberated confidence in the speaker's decision. CM Shinde said “we have a majority". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CM Shinde substantiated his claim that his faction of Shiv Sena MLAs has the majority by mentioning “67% in Vidhan Sabha and 75% in Lok Sabha. We have 13 MPS and 50 MLAs".

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, “I will give an official statement after 4pm. I just want to say that we have a majority. 67% in Vidhan Sabha and 75% in Lok Sabha. We have 13 MPS and 50 MLAs. Based on this majority, the Election Commission has recognised us as the original Shiv Sena and allotted the bow-arrow symbol. We hope that the speaker will pass us on merit..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the crucial verdict by the assembly speaker on the cross-petitions by Shiv Sena factions seeking disqualification of each other's MLAs following a split in the party, the political temperature has risen in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar is slated to deliver his much-awaited verdict on the disqualification pleas at 4 pm on Wednesday.

Sanjay Raut says ‘Match fixing is going to happen’ Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut questioned the timing of an upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alleging that PM Modi is "well aware" of the verdict in advance, Raut said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is "illegally" running the government.

"Match fixing... is going to happen in Maharashtra today at 4 pm. The Maharashtra Chief Minister (Eknath Shinde) is illegally running the government. For us, that is a crime. He is an accused," Raut said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Shiv Sena Split case The disqualification pleas have been pending since the Maharashtra political crises started. The plea sought direction for the Speaker to decide disqualification petitions within a time-bound manner. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The disqualification petitions against the rebel MLAs were filed by Sunil Prabhu, the Shiv Sena party Whip appointed by Uddhav Thackeray, on 23 June 2022, after the MLAs revolted against Thackeray. The notices of disqualification were issued by Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal in the absence of the Speaker.

On June 29, 2022, the top court gave a go-ahead to the floor test in the Maharashtra Assembly on June 30. It had refused to stay the Maharashtra Governor's direction to the then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30.

After the apex court's order, Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as the Chief Minister and Eknath Shinde was later sworn in as the Chief Minister. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!