Shiv Sena Foundation Day: Shiv Sena celebrates its foundation day on 19 June. Maharashtra's former chief minister, Udddhav Thackeray, and current Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, rallied to show their strength on this day ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Polls. The foundation day events are essential as both factions of Shiv Sena look to win voter trust ahead of the crucial Maharashtra Assembly Elections, scheduled for later this year.