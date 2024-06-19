Shiv Sena Foundation Day: Shiv Sena celebrates its foundation day on 19 June. Maharashtra's former chief minister, Udddhav Thackeray, and current Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, rallied to show their strength on this day ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Polls. The foundation day events are essential as both factions of Shiv Sena look to win voter trust ahead of the crucial Maharashtra Assembly Elections, scheduled for later this year.

While the BJP has pegged 'work' done by Uddhav Thackeray during the Lok Sabha Elections, hinting at possible discord in the Mahayuti alliance that comprises the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena, the Thackeray clan plans to leave no stone unturned to secure a similar fate in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray will address the party cadre at Dadar's Shanmukhananda Hall on Wednesday evening. Meanwhile, Shinde Sena is set to organise the foundation day event at Worli NSCI dome.

The leaders of both factions – Uddhav and Eknath Shinde – will first visit the party founder Bal Thackeray's memorial at Shivaji Park to pay tributes.

According to a Shinde Sena official, the party is set to kick off a membership drive during its upcoming foundation day celebrations. Chief Minister Shinde will honour newly elected parliamentarians, and strategies for the forthcoming Assembly and civic body elections will be outlined during the event.

According to a Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary, party president Thackeray is scheduled to address workers and legislators at an upcoming event and provide guidance on the party's preparations for the Assembly polls.

Shiv Sena: A brief history

The Shiv Sena, established on 19 June 1966 at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park by Bal Thackeray, celebrates its foundation day annually at Shanmukhanand Hall in Sion, following a longstanding tradition.

In June 2022, Eknath Shinde launched a rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray along with 39 other Sena MLAs and joined hands with the BJP, leading to the collapse of the Uddhav-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Result

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections for the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, the Congress won 13 seats, a quantum jump from the solitary seat it won in the state in 2019. The Shiv Sena (UBT) bagged nine and the NCP (SP) eight.

In the seat-sharing deal for the general elections, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) had the largest share of seats among the three parties as it contested 21 seats, followed by Congress at 17 and NCP (SP) at 10.

