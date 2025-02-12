Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on February 12 commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Marseille, where he paid tribute to freedom fighter V D Savarkar, who made a bold escape attempt in the French city. Raut while speaking to reported described it as ‘a matter of pride’.

