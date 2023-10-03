Should Biden Stop Trying to Present Himself as Successful?

“Biden should stop focusing on the economy" reads an MSNBC headline over a story from former Jill Biden press secretary Michael LaRosa. But Mr. LaRosa isn’t suggesting a focus on other policy pillars of the Biden presidency. Instead, he recommends abandoning the economic argument and replacing it with a pure partisan assault. Mr. LaRosa advises that Mr. Biden “needs to make the election about how Republicans have disqualified themselves from leading the country. As part of that strategy, he can do what Republicans have done effectively and use wedge issues to motivate and outrage their own voters."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}