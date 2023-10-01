Should CEOs Comment on Politically Contentious Topics?
Two experts square off on whether CEOs should feel free to weigh in on hot-button issues.
The polarization that plagues the U.S.—on seemingly every important and not-so-important issue—poses a challenge for corporate leaders. Many feel pressure to take a stand on the topics that their employees, customers and investors are passionate about, or feel that it’s simply the right thing to do. But speaking out can provoke a backlash that can hurt a company’s business and fuel discord.