Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah in Delhi on May 26: Is leadership change on cards? ‘In 2-3 days...’

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will meet the Congress high command in Delhi on Tuesday, May 26, fueling speculations about the leadership change in the state.

However, party sources told ANI several other key issues, including Rajya Sabha elections, Cabinet reshuffle, and MLC polls, are also likely to be finalised during the discussions.

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They told the news agency that a final decision on the ongoing speculation over a possible change of leadership in Karnataka will be taken soon after a meeting between the party high command, the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister.

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"Clarity expected within the next two to three days," they were quoted as saying.

According to the report, Siddaramaiah is scheduled to meet the Congress leadership at 11 am in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Siddaramaiah said he was invited but did not know the agenda. "I have been invited to Delhi. There is a meeting tomorrow at 11 AM; I do not know the agenda. Mr Venugopal called me to inform me about the date and time of the meeting," Siddaramaiah was quoted as saying.

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On speculation over leadership changes in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah had said, "Speculations are always there."

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However, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar indicated he may not attend the meeting, saying, "I will go if called."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala linked the Delhi visit to organisational consultations over Rajya Sabha elections.

"Rajya Sabha elections have been notified. The party continues to have consultations. So please do not speculate. I quash all other speculations," Surjewala said.

The final call awaited Over the past 18 months, Shivakumar's supporters have repeatedly asserted that he would soon take over as Chief Minister, though the transition has not occurred.

"It's been the same tune for three years now," a senior party functionary told ANI.

The development came as discontent is reportedly growing within the state unit, with several leaders urging the high command to end the confusion quickly, ANI reported.

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They argue that the prolonged uncertainty is hurting the party's image in Karnataka. So far, the central leadership has avoided a final call, citing various reasons.

K'taka cabinet reshuffle In a minor reshuffle of the Karnataka state cabinet, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has shifted the Planning and Statistics portfolio from Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Cabinet Minister K. Venkatesh.

Siddaramaiah will continue to hold several key portfolios, including Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), Intelligence, Information, Youth Services, Sports, ST Welfare, and Co-operation (excluding Agriculture Marketing). He also retains all other unallocated portfolios, as per the notification.

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Minister K. Venkatesh, who currently handles Animal Husbandry and Sericulture, has been given the additional responsibility of the Planning and Statistics department.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Affairs and Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) Secretariat, the change takes effect immediately.

(With inputs from ANI)