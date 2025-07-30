‘Sindoor toh ujad gaya’: Jaya Bachchan fumes in Rajya Sabha, asks 'why did you name it Operation Sindoor’ | Watch

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan questioned the government on Wednesday on why the retaliatory action by the armed forces following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack was named "Operation Sindoor", when women were widowed and "lost their Sindoor".

Advertisement

"I talk from my heart... You have appointed big writers, who give fancy names... Why did you name it Sindoor? Sindoor to ujad gaya logo ka (they lost their Sindoor)... Those who were killed, their wives were left behind," PTI quoted Jaya Bachchan as saying.

Advertisement

"The tourists who went there, why did they go there? After abolition of Article 370, they were chest-thumping that terrorism will be finished... what happened? The tourists went there believing that," she added.

Also Read | Oppn walks out from Rajya Sabha over PM Modi's absence

Bachchan expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack and said, “You have destroyed the faith and trust of people you promised. Those families will never forgive you. You do not have the ability to apologise to those families.”

Interruption from other MPs During a debate in the Rajya Sabha on the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, the actor-turned-politician was also seen objecting to interruptions from other MPs.

Bachchan replied that she has “sharp ears”. She even told Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was sitting next to her, "Don't control me."

Advertisement

She also cited Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien's statement and said, “Derek said a good thing, the weaker the argument, the more aggressive the body language.”

“Be humble, be kind, be protective towards people who have given you this position and authority with hope that you will protect them... Protect them,” she said.