Singapore Denies HK Activist’s Entry, Citing State Interests

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore blocked Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Nathan Law from entering the country, saying his presence would not be in its national interests.

Advertisement

Law rose to prominence as a student leader during Hong Kong’s 2014 Umbrella Movement and was later granted political asylum in the UK. He arrived in Singapore from San Francisco on Sept. 27 and was referred for questioning, and immigration and security assessment, Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs said on Monday in a response to questions from Bloomberg News.

Law was then refused entry and placed on the earliest flight back to San Francisco on Sept. 28, the ministry said, noting that the Hong Kong police had issued an arrest warrant for him under the city’s national security law.

“Law’s entry into and presence in the country would not be in Singapore’s national interests,” a spokesperson for the ministry said. “A visa holder is still subject to further checks at point of entry into the country. That is what happened with Nathan Law.”

Advertisement

In 2023, Law was among eight democracy activists that Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee pledged a lifetime of police pursuit after they fled to countries including the US, Canada and Australia. Authorities accused Law of incitement to secession and collusion with foreign forces and have placed a HK$1 million ($128,526) bounty on each suspect.

The US government has condemned such measures as a form of transnational repression. The Hong Kong government dismissed the allegations as slandering, and defended its actions as legitimate and necessary.

Earlier on Monday, Law told Bloomberg News that he traveled to Singapore for a conference and was given a valid Singapore visa three weeks prior to his trip.

He said he was detained at immigration for four hours before being told his entry was denied, without any explanation. He was then put on a flight back to San Francisco. Law added that this was the first time he had ever been denied entry to a country.

Advertisement

“It might have been under Chinese pressure, or Singapore’s internal political consideration that led to the U-turn,” he said. “I’m unsure of the situation.”

In a statement to Bloomberg News, the Hong Kong government said Law is suspected of continuing to commit offenses under the national security law after going overseas and called on him to surrender.

“Fugitives will be pursued for life unless they turn themselves in,” a spokesperson for the government said.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs didn’t respond to requests for comment. Law’s entry denial was first reported by the Financial Times.

Law fled to London in 2020 after China imposed a national security law on Hong Kong, which brought unprecedented restrictions to a city accustomed to regular protests and a free media.

Advertisement

He faces arrest under the legislation if he returns to Hong Kong. Traveling to Singapore also carries some risk as the country maintains an extradition agreement with Hong Kong. Nations like Germany and Australia have suspended their treaties with Hong Kong since the security law was introduced.

--With assistance from Lucille Liu, Andrea Tan and Colum Murphy.

(Updates with statement from Hong Kong government from 10th paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com