Raj Thackeray's blunt advice to MNS workers after Marathi 'slapgate' case: 'Slap, but don't make video'

Raj Thackeray patched up with cousin Uddhav Thackeray nearly two decades after breakup over Shiv Sena succession. The previously estranged Thackeray brothers appeared emphatic while addressing the audience during the rally in Mumbai on Saturday.

Speaking in Marathi, Raj Thackeray said: “Be it a Gujarati or anyone else here, must know Marathi, but there is no need to beat people for that if they don't speak Marathi. Yet, if someone does some drama, you must hit them below their eardrums.”

“If you beat someone, don't make a video of the incident. Let the person beaten up tell that he has been beaten up; you don't need to tell everyone," Raj added.

Mumbai, Jul 05 (ANI): Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray along with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray during a joint rally after the Maharashtra government scrapped two GRs to introduce Hindi as the third language, at Worli Dome in Mumbai on Saturday. NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule also present. (Shiv Sena-UBT/ANI Video Grab)

The MNS Chief was apparently addressing criticism about the Thackerays' men slapping and intimidating people, including street vendors, over their not speaking in Marathi.

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray The much discussed Thackeray reunion unfolded against the backdrop of 'Marathi pride' sparked by the BJP-led Maharashtra government's move to introduce Hindi as a third language in schools – a decision that was later rolled back following intense backlash.

Initially announced as a protest against the original move, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray's rally in Mumbai was converted to a celebration of the rollback.

‘Yes we are goons…’ says Uddhav Thackeray Raj Thackeray's assertion of 'Marathi pride' was followed by Uddhav Thackeray's speech, echoing the same sentiments.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief also spoke in Marathi, stating:

“Yes, we are goons; if we have to be goons to get justice, we will do goondagiri.”

Raj Thackeray's jibe at Devendra Fadnavis At the much-hyped Mumbai rally, MNS Chief Raj Thackeray delivered a sharp, ironic jab — praising Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. Raj claimed Fadnavis managed to do what even Shiv Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray could not.

"Uddhav and I are coming together after 20 years… What Balasaheb Thackeray could not do that Devendra Fadnavis managed to do," Raj Thackeray claimed at the massive event in Worli.

Uddhav Thackeray's split with Raj Thackeray happened when Bal Thackeray was alive, as he preferred son Uddhav over nephew Raj to hand over the Shiv Sena reins.

Uddhav also criticised the BJP - in power in Maharashtra and the Centre - for allegedly imposing the agenda of “Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan” on India. “We will protect the ideology of Hindutva, in Marathi language,” he further said.

Congress takes a swipe at Raj and Uddhav Thackeray Following the Thackeray brothers' cousins at the reunion rally, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan stated that the introduction of Hindi as a third language from class 1 evoked statewide opposition.

"It's fine if Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray claim credit for the withdrawal of the GRs. If they come together politically, our best wishes," Chavan told PTI.