Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, who served as Karnataka's Chief Minister, passed away at the age of 92. His family said SM Krishna died at his residence early Tuesday morning. The veteran politician had been ailing for quite some time. "SM Krishna is no more. He breathed his last at 2:45 am at his residence. Mortal remains are likely to be taken to Maddur today," PTI reported quoting sources.
SM Krishna is credited with turning Bengaluru into India's Silicon Valley. His leadership and public service legacy have left an indelible mark.
