SM Krishna, who shaped Bengaluru as India’s Silicon Valley, dies: From Karnataka CM to MEA, a grand political journey

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna passed away at 92 after a prolonged illness. Krishna is renowned for his role in developing Bengaluru into a tech hub, significantly impacting the fortunes of Karnataka and India as a key player in the global IT map.

Updated10 Dec 2024, 07:51 AM IST
File photo of former Congress leader SM Krishna(HT)

Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna, who served as Karnataka's Chief Minister, passed away at the age of 92. His family said SM Krishna died at his residence early Tuesday morning. The veteran politician had been ailing for quite some time. "SM Krishna is no more. He breathed his last at 2:45 am at his residence. Mortal remains are likely to be taken to Maddur today," PTI reported quoting sources.

 

SM Krishna is credited with turning Bengaluru into India's Silicon Valley. His leadership and public service legacy have left an indelible mark.

SM Krishna dies: A journey from Karnataka CM to MEA

  • From October 1999 to May 2004, Krishna served as Karnataka's 16th chief minister. Between 2009 to 2012, he was the External Affairs Minister and Maharashtra Governor during the the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance dispensation's reign.
  • In 2017, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
  • In 2023, SM Krishna received the Padma Vibhushan at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi for his contribution to the field of Public Affairs.
  • Krishna pursued his education in the United States, earning degrees from George Washington University Law School in Washington, DC, where he was a Fulbright Scholar, and Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.
  • A graduate from Maharaja’s College, Mysore, he obtained a law degree from the Government Law College, Bangalore.
  • He worked as a Professor of International Law in Renukacharya Law College, Bangalore.
  • He was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly in 1962. He made his debut in Parliament in 1968 and became a Member of the fourth Lok Sabha.
     
  •  Krishna was a Member of the Indian delegation to the United Nations in 1982 and, as a delegate, attended the Commonwealth Parliamentary Seminar at Westminster, UK in 1990.
First Published:10 Dec 2024, 07:51 AM IST
