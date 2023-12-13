Smriti Irani opposes ‘paid menstrual leave' policy: 'These cases are manageable…'
Smriti Irani had, last week, responding to Congress MP Sashi Tharoor, told the Lok Sabha that there is 'no proposal under the consideration of the government to make provision for paid menstrual leave mandatory for all workplaces'
Smriti Irani, Union women and child development (WCD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, on Wednesday advocated against ‘paid menstruation leave’. The BJP union minister remarked that menstruation is not a “handicap" and therefore does not warrant a “paid leave policy".