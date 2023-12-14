Snubbed by the US on aid, Ukraine turns to bickering Europe
Laurence Norman , Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Dec 2023, 11:15 AM IST
SummaryEuropean infighting comes as Congress sparred over new financing for Ukraine’s defense at a critical point in the war with Russia.
BRUSSELS—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, having failed to secure new commitments for weapons from the U.S. this week, shifts his attention to Europe, where a fight is deepening over how to keep Ukraine’s government running during its war with Russia.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less