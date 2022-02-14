Soaring inflation means Britons face biggest fall in real incomes in 30 years

In the U.S., inflation is also surging, but the recovery from the pandemic is more advanced than it is in Britain. The U.K. only regained the ground lost to Covid-19 in November after its worst downturn in a century in 2020; the U.S. surpassed its pre-pandemic peak in the second quarter of last year. The Federal Reserve is expected to start raising short-term interest rates next month.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}