Some German Jews say their country goes too far defending Israel

What do an Indian poet, an Australian political scientist, an Irish folk troupe, a British architect, a Bangladeshi photographer, an American historian of the Holocaust, a Chilean composer, an Israeli-Austrian playwright, a Dutch footballer, a German-Nigerian journalist, a Palestinian novelist, a South African artist and Bernie Sanders, the American senator, have in common? All of them—and many others, too—have in the past three months found themselves abruptly cancelled in Germany. The reasons cited for pulling the plug on their shows, grants, contracts, awards or meetings with public officials have varied slightly. Yet all hang on a single fear: that these disinvited people, quite a few of whom happen to be Jewish, might have said something that someone might see as antisemitic.