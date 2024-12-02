Something’s burning in Trudeau’s Canada

The hatred unleashed in Montreal was classic anticapitalist, antisemitic extremism. An estimated 800 students and activists, some waving Palestinian flags, took part in the demonstrations. Some rampaged through the streets, smashing the windows of businesses and the convention center where the summit was to convene and burning cars. Fox News reported that they “threw small explosive devices" and “burned an effigy of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu." According to CTV News “they chanted ‘Free Palestine,’ and ‘Israel is terrorist, Canada is complicit,’ as they lit smoke bombs. Metal barriers were also thrown in the street to keep riot police away."